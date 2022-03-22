Mavis Erma Anderson Franseen was born May 12, 1954 in Sandstone, MN. She died March 1, 2022 in Dandridge, TN. She graduated from Sandstone High School in 1954.
She worked for Conwed Corporation in Cloquet, MN for several years, then joined the Air Force, where she was a clerk. After that she went back to Cloquet, MN and ran the Selective Service until it closed. She then worked for several different State and Federal agencies until she worked at the Duluth, MN Air Base until it closed. She lived in Carlton, MN until 1980 then moved to Dandridge.
