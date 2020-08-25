McDonald Hunt Lowe, Jr., age 89, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. “M.D.” was born in Tazewell and moved in his early years to Rutledge where he graduated from Rutledge High School as Class President with honors.
He participated in many activities in high school, including playing basketball center. He was a member of several organizations in his adult years. He worked for American Enka Corporation for five years until moving to Knoxville where he retired from BellSouth as a central office technician after 40 years. M.D. was a member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church since 1959, serving in Sunday School and as a deacon.
