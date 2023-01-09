Melanie Cordle Wardroup, age 53, of Rutledge, TN, passed away on January 3, 2023 at UTMC surrounded by her family.
She was a teacher for Grainger Co. schools for 22 years. She loved teaching and her students immensely. Prior to her teaching days, she was a youth service officer at Mountain View Youth Development Center for eight years. She loved the beach, PRINCE, the Vols and the Dallas Cowboys; but more than anything she loved her family and friends, especially her two grand babies.
