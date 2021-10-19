Melanie Trentham Proffitt, loving wife and mother, passed away on the evening of Friday, October 15, 2021. She was 66 years old. Melanie was born and raised in Texas before moving to Gatlinburg, Tennessee to marry and raise her family, but always remained a true Texan.
Melanie had a great gift: each person she talked to felt understood, at ease, appreciated and felt her warmth. She navigated her relationships in life with grace. An avid reader and a creative spirit, she enjoyed studying Bible doctrine, watching Westerns with her husband and making gifts for her loved ones. Above all else, she cherished time spent with her family.
