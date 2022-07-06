Melissa Anne Rogers, 55, of New Market, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1966, in Knoxville, TN.
Melissa enjoyed finding treasures at flea markets, shopping and vacationing. The holidays held a special place in her heart, and she loved to make memories with her family. She was an animal lover and had a fondness for her dogs. Melissa will be missed by all who knew her.
