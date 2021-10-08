The long awaited Memorial Service for Harold Coddington will be held Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1675 Harold Patterson Road, Dandridge. Come and share your favorite memories of Harold.
