Michael A. “Shorty” Foland, 57, passed away with his mother in a tragic, accidental house fire at his childhood home on September 23, 2020.
Michael was known as “Shorty” by his family and friends. He loved his family, horses and working on the farm he grew up on. His nieces and nephews would always look forward to getting candy from Uncle Shorty. He was very generous, and that generosity was shown even in his last moments on earth. He died trying to save his mother’s life.
