Michael “Mallard” DeWayne Hardin, age 27, of Dandridge, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Michael graduated from Sevier County High School in 2013, and aspired to join the film industry. He had a deep love for animals, movies and adventure. Michael possessed levels of curiosity and creativity that was known to inspire others around him. He will be reunited at his heavenly home by his grandparents, Bryan and Patsy Lyle, Melvin and Wanda Hardin; and cousin, David Hardin. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Louise (Randall) Hurst; father, Randy Hardin Sr.; brothers, Randy (Keasha) Hardin Jr., Mitchell (Bambi) Hardin, Scott Hurst; and life-long best friends, Jeremiah Cundiff and Joshua Brackins; and several nieces, nephew, many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fielden Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fain Cemetery with Rev. Roy Stell and Rev. Josh Brackins officiating. Mr. Hardin will lie-in-state from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. Fielden Funeral Home, New Market is in charge of arrangements.
