Michael DeWayne Mathews, age 59, of Dandridge, passed away on February 14, 2021 at the James A. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City. He was a Navy veteran during the Cold War of the 80’s on the USS Coral Sea. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather to his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Mathews; brother, Wilmer “Buddy” Mathews and step-father, Horace Underwood.
