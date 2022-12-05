Michael Edward Gray, age 68, of New Market, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
Mike loved the Green Bay Packers, fishing, and had a great love of animals especially dogs. He started his retail career with Cas Walker and retired from Walmart after 33 years of service. He spent his retirement devoted to caring for his wife, Linda of 20 years who he loved more than anything in this world. Mike was a very devoted, caring, kindhearted man that loved his family very much. He will forever be remembered and missed by those he loved and loved him.
