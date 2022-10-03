It is with great sadness that we announce, Michael Lewis Jones, 64, of Rutledge, Tennessee went to be with the lord on October 1, 2022, in the comfort of his home, with his girls by his side. He was born in Virginia to the late Ed “Casey” Jones and Sibbie Ann Jones.
Michael was an All-American basketball player at Sevier County High School where he also played baseball. He was a graduate of Carson-Newman College where he played baseball and basketball, and also a Master’s graduate at the University of Tennessee. He worked most of his life as the Director of Public Works in Jefferson City. He enjoyed many things in life including golf, watching football, taking trips with his friends, being at the lake, and spending time with his family.
