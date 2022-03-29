Michael Ray Seal, age 67, son of Ray and Hazel Seal, was born in Morristown, Tennessee on February 5, 1955.
He passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2022, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, Tennessee. At a young age, Mike developed a fascination and love for computers, which lasted his whole life. After graduating from Morristown Hamblen High School in 1973, Mike began pursuing a career in the IT field spending the last 30 years of his career working for Dow Chemical Company. In his personal as well as professional life, he was known for being diligent, organized, honest, hardworking and a perfectionist. Mike attended New Market Baptist Church in New Market. He had a strong faith in God, which he passed along to his family.
