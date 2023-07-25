Mickey Robert Smith, 79, of White Pine, passed away on July 22, 2023. Mickey was born on September 13, 1943, in Greene County.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Smith; his daughters, Lisa Vanover and Amie Snapp; his granddaughter, Hailee (Jeff); great-granddaughters, Addi Grace and Kennedi Campbell; his brother, Nickey Smith; special aunt, Doris Holt; plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
