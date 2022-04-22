A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Micki Matlock who passed away on January 10, 2022.
The celebration will be on Saturday, May 7 located at the Matlock Family Home at 1206 Highway 11-E, Talbott, from 1 to 4 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.
