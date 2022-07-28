Mika Wheeler Clabo, 30, of Dandridge, fell into the arms of his Savior on July 26, 2022. Though you are gone from our sight, you will never be gone from our hearts.
Mika accepted Jesus as his Lord at the age of 12 and was a member of Swann’s Chapel Church. He was a graduate of Jefferson County High School where he played baseball. In reflecting on his abundant life, we are reminded of these immortal words of Dr. Seuss, “Don’t cry because it is over, smile because it happened.”
