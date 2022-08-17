Mildred “Marie” Bebber, 73, of Dandridge, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from metastatic breast cancer. She died at home surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by Karla Crabb (daughter), Curtis Crabb (son-in-law), William Crabb (grandson) and Hattie Crabb (granddaughter). She also leaves behind siblings, Bertha Waddle, Charles Miller, Lilian Sexton and Kenneth Miller.
