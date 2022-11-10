Millard Clyde Fielden “Red”, age 74, of Talbott, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He won his battle with cancer and went to heaven peacefully, where he is now rejoicing with his family.
Red sat in a rail station in Virginia at age 17, awaiting his 18th birthday, and arrived to Vietnam in 1966. He joined the Army intelligence branch as a cryptologist linguist. He could read, write and speak a minimum of 4 languages, including various forms of code in conjunction with a Top Secret Clearance. His military honors include: Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, National Defense, Army Commendation Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal (6), Overseas Service Ribbon (3) and Meritorious Unit Commendation. He retired honorably, after serving over 20 years that included 3 combat tours and 4 overseas assignments.
