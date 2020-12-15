Minnie Maude Varnell Lindsey-Herrell went to be with the Lord at the age of 96 on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Piedmont, she was one of 11 children to Ben and Daisy Varnell. Maude touched the lives of many Jefferson Countians through her thirty-year career in the Jefferson County School Food Service Program. She retired in 1986 from the Jefferson County High School Cafeteria following previous service in the lunchrooms at Jefferson and Piedmont Elementary Schools. In addition to her cooking in the school system, Maude was well known by family and friends for her hearty and delicious farm-based fare. She parlayed her cooking skills to appearances at the County Fair and many local festivals where her homemade fried pies quickly sold-out.
