Mitzi Haroldene Lewis Puckett, age 58, of Dandridge, surrendered to her long battle with cancer on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mitzi was a lifelong member of Hills Union United Methodist Church, a graduate of Jefferson County High School and was an employee of Dollywood where she met her husband, Dale Puckett, Dolly’s cousin. She loved dancing to his music, making crafts, texting and the Sandy Ridge Homemakers Club.
