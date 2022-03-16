Mrs. Janet Brooks Witt, age 83, born January 21, 1939 of Talbott, TN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Janet was a light to everyone who knew her. She loved praying for her family and friends and to many was known as “Grandmother the prayer warrior”. Proceeded in death by her parents, Roy and Sina Ruth Brooks; sister, Rebecca James; her loving husband of 51 years, Rev. John W. (Bill) Witt. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Dolores and Dwayne Moore of Talbott; Shari and Larry Yount of Morristown; son, John D. Witt of Johnson City; grandchildren, Brett and Lane Moore, Laura and Adam Stephens, Jarrod West, Jake West, Caitlin Yount, Chloe Yount; great-grandchildren, Julia and Annie June Moore, Maverick and Max Stephens; sister, Carol (Jim) Crosby of Talbott; brother, Tom (Laura) Brooks of Santa Barbara, CA; special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for an 11 a.m. graveside service on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, Brett Moore officiating. Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnson, Byrd resign from positions with JCHS
- New coach, new faces, same standard for Lady Patriots
- Lions primed for success with full roster returning
- Attempt to disqualify candidates creates stir
- LCA focused on growth in second season
- Patriots’ experience will be key to success in 2022
- Lindsey reunites with alma mater
- Parker taking record-setting career to Jacksonville State
- Growth highlights year two of Lions track & field program
- School Board to weigh expanded JES proposal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.