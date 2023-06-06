Myra Gail (Ireland) O’Quinn, known as Gail to her friends, Momma to her children, and GiGi to her grandchildren, passed away on June 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Pasadena, Texas. She was born the youngest of five in Birmingham, Alabama on July 15, 1934, to Floyd and Willie Lee (Ashworth) Ireland. During her childhood the family lived in the Shadyside community of Birmingham.
Gail graduated from Ensley High School and later worked at Liberty National Insurance Company where she met her husband, Jimmy O’Quinn. They married June 10, 1955, and would live in Birmingham, Center Point, and Montevallo, Alabama before moving to Jefferson City, Tennessee where they eventually retired to their log cabin dream home on Cherokee Lake.
