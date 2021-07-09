Nada Snyder Larrance, age 85, of New Market, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at home with her family by her side. Nada was born March 16, 1936, in Kodak, TN, to Lonas and Celia Ann Snyder.
She was married to Johnny Larrance in 1955 and they raised two children, Mitzi and John Alan. Nada was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Earl Larrance; parents, Lonas and Celia Ann Synder; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harrison and Nina Seals, Homer and Hazel McNabb, Howard and Helen Isbell, Raymond and Gladys Larrance, Johnny Nash; nephew, Ronnie Isbell; nieces, Polly Ailey and Sue Ballinger; life-long friend, Mary Ann French.
