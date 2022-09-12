Naomi Anderson Greene, age 94, of Jefferson City, TN passed away at home on September 11, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband, Arthur, her son, Steve, and many other loved ones.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City and the Agape Sunday School class for many years, and a volunteer at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. She loved being in her yard, tending her flowers, and working in her garden. Her family was very important to her and was loved by all.
