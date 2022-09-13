Neta Eugenia Wilkerson Donaldson, age 78, transitioned to her Heavenly home on September 7, 2022. Neta was born to Ance and Hattie Thomas Wilkerson on December 13, 1943. She came to know the Lord at a young age, as Boyd’s Chapel AME guided her spiritual teachings.
Neta was preceded in death by Montana Rupert, Marylettie Cotton and Shirly Van (Bo) Wilkerson. Neta was married to Henry (Don) Donaldson producing four children. Neta leaves to cherish her memories, Donna Ross, Cynthia (Patrick) Phillips, Darlene Willis and Glenda (Benny) Smith. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; three living siblings, Andrew (Janice) Wilkerson of Georgia, Nancy Ann Khan and Wanda Osborne of California; several nieces, nephews and a host of many treasured friends, such as Emma, Joan, Claudia, Arlene, Skippy, Sonya, Martha Lee and Alana, to name a few.
