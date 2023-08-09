Norbert Wolfgang Eduard Kowalsky, age 69, of New Market, passed away Tuesday, August 8 2023, after a brief illness. He retired from Carson-Newman University and TVA. Born in Germany, he became a naturalized citizen in 1964.
Norbert knew no strangers, always engaging in conversations with people he met. He loved his Detroit Tigers (his Tiger hat always caused a conversation wherever he went) and the Tennessee Volunteers. He was preceded in death by by his father, Eduard Kowalewski; his parents-in-law, Bart and Sally Seals; and brother-in-law, Bart “Buster” Seals Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Vickie Seals Kowalsky; mother, Ursula Kowalewski of Jefferson City; sisters, Renate (Jim) Trigg of GA and Gabriella (Tony) Pettit of Jefferson City; brother, Steven (Connie) Kowalewski of LA; daughters, Rachel Campbell of AL and Laura Shrader of New Market; sons, Adam Snowden of New Market and Nathan (Angele) Roberts of Dandridge; grandchildren, Christian, Daisy and Lili Roberts, Melanie Snowden, Caleb Campbell, Ava and Rex Shrader; sisters-in-law, Paula (David) Ausmus and Connie Seals; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the community, friends, and Class of 1972, for their kindness, thoughts and prayers during his illness. The family also extends a thank you to the staff at Fort Sanders Medical Center and Jefferson Memorial Hospital, for their compassionate care for Norbert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to True Life Church, care of LeeAnn Phillips, P.O. Box 908, Talbott, TN 37877, to be used for youth activities and needs of the church. Funeral service 7 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Jason Dean officiating. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. Fielden Funeral Home is honored to service the Kowalsky family.
