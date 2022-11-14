Norma Dean Large French, born February 21, 1945, in White Pine, Tennessee, died November 11, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. She bravely lived with breast cancer finally losing her battle. She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 41 years, Michael French.
She is also survived by her beloved daughters, Mitzi Denise and husband, Darrell Donahoo, Melanie Ann Chambers White, and Melinda Carol and husband, Darrin Breeden. She was Nanny to her grandchildren, Hunter Lawson Donahoo and wife, Kaylin, Lakin Caroline Breeden, and Lex Harrison Breeden and G-Nanny to precious great-granddaughter, Rylee Hunter Donahoo. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be greatly missed by cherished friends, Gladys and Ken Dalton, Angie Lewis, Vickie Burross and Nancy Turner.
