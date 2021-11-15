Norma Jean Reece, age 80, of Jefferson City, TN passed away after a long illness on Friday, November 12, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Herman and Vicie Price. Following her marriage to Robert James “R. J.” Reece, she lived in Knoxville before retiring to Jefferson City in 2002. Norma was a hardworking, dedicated mother first and foremost, but she also had a long career as the beautician at Shannondale Retirement Home. In later years, she assisted R. J. in the furniture business.
