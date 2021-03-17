Norman Eugene Humbard, age 73, formerly of Jefferson County, Tennessee, passed away on March 1, 2021 at Heritage Hall in Clintwood, Virginia after an extended battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Mary Humbard of New Market; brother, Eddie of Jefferson City and an infant brother. Surviving Norman are his brothers, Wayne (Paula) of Loganville, GA, Roy (Nancy) of Dandridge and William of Jefferson City; sister-in-law, Sally Humbard of Jefferson City and uncle, Leon Hubbard of New Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.