Norman R. Lane, age 80, of Dandridge, TN passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday evening, December 12, 2020.
Norman was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department following 30 plus years in law enforcement. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf and being with family and friends sharing his wit and sense of humor.
