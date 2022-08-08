Ola Mae Camp Parton, age 74, of Jefferson City, TN passed away at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Fort Sanders Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born June 17, 1948 in Cherokee County, SC. She was a member of Martha Davis Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Usher Board, The Willing Workers, and the Courtesy Club. Preceded in death by father, James R. Camp, Sr. and mother, Juliette Camp; brothers, James R. Camp, Jr. and Eugene Camp; and sister-in-law, Essie Camp. She is survived by her sisters, Darlene Ellison (Linton) of Boynton Beach, FL, Debbie Camp and Ann Camp of Jefferson City; special niece, Catlin Camp of Jefferson City, TN; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Hunter (Ivan), Anita Gage (David), Belinda Camp, James Camp, III (Kacy), Steven Camp (Amy), and David Camp (Tonya); and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Farrar Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 at Westview Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Rev. Nathaniel Wilson officiating. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
