Olga Thomson, age 95, of Silver Spring, Maryland, died of natural causes on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Keivlan Assisted Living. She was born in 1928 in Dearborn, Michigan, to Tomasa and Joaquin Sepulveda and younger sister to Raphel and Mary Ann. Four years later, her younger brother, Raymond, joined the bunch arriving on Olga’s birthday. After graduating high school, Mrs. Thomson worked as a legal secretary in Detroit, Michigan, until 1967, when she met and fell in love with Philip Thomson, ultimately settling in Williamston, Michigan, where they raised their son, Peter. Olga and Philip retired in 1991 and relocated to Jefferson City, Tennessee. In 1999 Olga was blessed with her granddaughter Nina. When Philip passed away in 2000, after 33 years of marriage, Olga relocated to Silver Spring, Maryland, to be closer to her son and his family. Mrs. Thomson is survived by her son, Peter, and his daughter, Nina, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Olga’s favorite activities included being active in her local community, particularly the library, where she volunteered throughout her life. She also enjoyed her garden club, reading and discussing books and movies, and being around her loved ones.
Mrs. Thomson will be interred at a private graveside service on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Westview Cemetery, Jefferson City, Tennessee. She will be laid to rest beside her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.