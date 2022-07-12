Oliff Danton "O.D." Bridges, age 95, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab after a long and courageous battle with dementia and cardiovascular issues. Oliff was born May 16, 1927 in Union County, TN to Ferrin and Mossie Bell Brantley Bridges. His family was one of many families forced to evacuate their home for the construction of Norris Dam. O.D. attended several elementary schools in the Lost Creek area. During his senior year at Horace Maynard High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during World War II. On completion of his duty he remained in the Naval Reserve. Enrolling in the University of Tennessee, he obtained his Doctorate of Jurisprudence in 1951. On his day of graduation from the University of Tennessee he was called to serve his country again during the Korean War serving aboard the USS Midway as legal counsel. After completing this tour of duty he returned to Knoxville and joined the law firm of Poore, Cox, Baker and McCauley. He continued to practice law in the Knoxville area until the death of his wife Peggy at an early age. He then joined the law firm of Catlett and Ramsey in Jefferson City, Peggy's hometown. O.D. continued practicing law in the East Tennessee area before retiring after 60 years in the legal profession. He was a member of Lake Forest Presbyterian Church, a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #160 and a member of the Nicholas Gibbs Historical Society. In addition, he enjoyed the game of golf, winning several trophies in the East Tennessee area. He is preceded in death by his parents Ferrin and Mossie Brantley Bridges, his wife Peggy May Bridges, his stepdaughter Cindy Stephens Cassell, six brothers and four sisters. O.D. leaves behind his devoted wife of 55 years Joann Beeler Bridges, children, Doug and Jo Ann Bridges (Seymour, TN), Sally and Jim Ashworth (Woodstock, GA), Jim and Elizabeth Bridges (Celebration, FL), seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends. Friends stopped by at their convenience to pay respect on Friday, July 8, 2022. A graveside service was held at 11 AM Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Pleasant View Cemetery (Maynardville, TN). In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts in his name to Lake Forest Presbyterian Church, 714 Lake Forest Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920, or to the Elks Lodge #160 shoe fund, 5600 Lonas Dr, Knoxville, TN 37909. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Bridges family.
