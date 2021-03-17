Ora Sue Massey, age 74 of Jefferson City passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Jefferson City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Nettie Brock; daughter, Pam Bibbins; brothers, David Brock and Walter Caldwell; sisters, Molly Greene, Dorothy Reedy and Grace Marks. Survivors include her sons, Michael Tafolla, Eddie Massey and Robert Massey; daughter, Bobbie Sue Massey; grandchildren, April Reagan, Raden Massey, Leslie Harding, Tyler Massey, Madison Harding, Alexis Massey, Cooper Reagan and Tanner Reagan; sister, Faye Hammer; brothers, Charles Brock and Elmer Brock.
