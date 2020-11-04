Pamela Joy Collins, age 53, of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020.
She was a special needs child and adult that was very loved by all that knew and cared for her and was a resident of the Green Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville, TN for many years and was currently at Open Arms Care of Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.