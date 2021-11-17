Pamela Sue Mayo, age 63, of East Ridge passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2021. She was of the Baptist faith. Pam never met a stranger. She had a true heart of gold and it showed by the many lives she touched. Pam definitely loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Ned Allen Cofer Sr., and Carol Lea Cofer; her brother, Jeff Cofer. Left behind to cherish Pam’s memory are her sons, Lindsey (Julia) Mayo and Courtney Mayo; grandchildren, Caleb and Carey Mayo; one great-granddaughter, Lila Mayo; sister, Donna (Danny) Daughtery; brothers, Ned (Debbie) Cofer Jr., Brian (Kerry) Cofer, and Shawn Cofer. A Celebration of Pam’s Life will be held at Stuart Heights Baptist Church Chattanooga Campus, 3208 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415 on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to help with Pamela’s final expenses at https://everloved.com/life-of/pamela-mayo/donate/. Arrangements are under the care of Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory and Florist East Chapel, 404 South Moore Rd, East Ridge, TN 37412. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com
