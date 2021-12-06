With broken hearts, the family of Pat Patrick cherishes his legacy. “Pat” Frelan Lee Patrick, age 79, of Dandridge, passed away on December 5, 2021. He was born in Paint Creek, WV on November 21, 1942. Pat was a graduate of East Bank High School, a Navy Veteran, and a member of the police force in Daytona Beach, FL. He was a Union Organizer for several local unions, an organizer for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and a SEIU International Representative and was loved by all who worked with him. Pat was an avid fisherman that especially loved fishing Douglas Lake and a member of Hills Union United Methodist Church where he was faithful in attendance and an essential piece in the church programs. His passion was the annual All Saints Cemetery Lighting, the annual Southern Gospel Jubilee, and the Live Christmas Nativity.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Frelan and May Rebecca Bobbitt Patrick; son, Donald Patrick and grandson, Daniel Carter.
