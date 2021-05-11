Patricia Ann Allen born May 21, 1953, departed to her Heavenly home on May 9. 2021. Patricia was a loving and selfless lady, who loved the Lord. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Francis Branner, son David Johnson, daughter Cleo Johnson, and brother Roy Branner. She is survived by husband Roscoe Allen, daughter Kathy (Kevin) Wilson of Maryland, Michael (Kerri) Johnson of Morristown, Siblings Charles Branner, Billy Branner, and Margret Jones. Grandchildren Ryan Johnson, Martyka Johnson, Shaniqua Johnson, Keyuna Roberts, and Kean Johnson, three great-grandchildren, one niece, and four nephews. No formal services will be held at this time.
Most Popular
Articles
- On the front lines
- Director removes student suspension over flag display
- Dandridge man dies snorkeling in Florida Keys
- Boatman to throw for Troy track and field
- Robert W. Chambers, III
- Patriots double up MoEast to start district tournament
- Jennings rewrites record book, JCHS girls win another IMAC track title
- Sales taxes continue to roll in for Jefferson City
- JCFD hosts training exercise with controlled burn
- JCHS boys second in IMAC track championships
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.