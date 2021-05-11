Patricia Ann Allen

Patricia Ann Allen born May 21, 1953, departed to her Heavenly home on May 9. 2021. Patricia was a loving and selfless lady, who loved the Lord. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Francis Branner, son David Johnson, daughter Cleo Johnson, and brother Roy Branner. She is survived by husband Roscoe Allen, daughter Kathy (Kevin) Wilson of Maryland, Michael (Kerri) Johnson of Morristown, Siblings Charles Branner, Billy Branner, and Margret Jones. Grandchildren Ryan Johnson, Martyka Johnson, Shaniqua Johnson, Keyuna Roberts, and Kean Johnson, three great-grandchildren, one niece, and four nephews. No formal services will be held at this time.

