Patricia Ann Johnson, age 87, of Dandridge, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 following an extended illness. She was a caretaker of many patients over the years while in home health care. Patricia and LeRoy attended New Beginnings Church of God in Dandridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Thelma Seele; grandson, David Steger; brother, Alvin Seele; sister, LaDonna Herman; brother-in-law, Leland Johnson and sister-in-law, Viola Hartley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.