Patricia Ann Rauberts Davis (formerly Fawbush), of Jefferson City, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2020. She passed with grace and beauty surrounded by her family. Patricia was born on October 21, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to G.E. “Red” and Edith Rauberts.
The Rauberts family moved to Morristown in 1961 and Patricia graduated from Morristown High School in 1965. Upon graduating high school, she was slated to move to Washington, D.C. and work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); however, she chose to attend The University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
