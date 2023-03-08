In loving memory of Patricia M. Owenby. She passed away on March 7, 2023, after fighting a battle with cancer.
She worked in and loved the people of her church and community. Her ministries were a caretaker, cooking and cleaning for events at the church and so much more. She has served as the Secretary of the Administrative Board, Cemetery Board, and President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a very special lady and was loved by all.
