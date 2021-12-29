Patrick Kevin Moore, age 41, of Knoxville, formerly of Talbott, was given his last rights on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, by Father Tim Sullivan as he passed at U.T. Hospital with his family by his side.
He was of the Catholic faith. He will be lovingly remembered for being Patty McMoore, P$4Life; a fun uncle; friend; and co-founder of the The Brother & Sister Crazy Patrol. Patrick had a love for animals, especially his loving pet, Nighthawk, and an affinity for film.
