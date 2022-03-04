Patsy Ann Brinkley, age 67, of Jefferson City, TN fought her last battle March 2, 2022 at 10:07 a.m. and went home to be with our God and Savior.
Patsy is dearly loved and will be missed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Patsy Ann Brinkley, age 67, of Jefferson City, TN fought her last battle March 2, 2022 at 10:07 a.m. and went home to be with our God and Savior.
Patsy is dearly loved and will be missed.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.