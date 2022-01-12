Patsy J. Shands, age 83, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022.
Patsy was an avid collector of cookbooks. She retired from Magnavox and continued to spend her time working at Children’s Day Out with First Baptist Church of Jefferson City. Patsy was a lifelong member of Flat Gap Baptist Church, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
