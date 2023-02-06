Those we love don’t go away … they walk beside us every day. Retired 1SG/MSG Paul Allen Newcomb peacefully crossed over February 4, 2023 at his home in New Market TN, with his family by his side and after a three-year battle with Glioblastoma Stage IV Brain Cancer. He loved his God, family, friends, faithful dog Max, his old red Ford 350 Diesel and his John Deere tractor. Paul’s favorite times involved cross-country traveling and sightseeing; RV camping; and hysterically funny, cutthroat, and competitive ping-pong, Aggravation, Shears, Phase 10, UNO and Rook games with family.
Born December 3, 1957 in San Francisco CA to Douglas Newcomb and Ruth Taylor, he grew up in Guerneville CA, graduating in 1976 from El Molino High School. Paul joined the Army in 1977, with his first assignment at Fort Knox, KY, where he met his wife, Myrna. From there tours followed at Fort Ord, CA; Bamberg, Germany; Fort Lee, VA; Camp Casey, Korea; Fort Bragg, NC; then finally back to Fort Lee, VA where he retired in 1997 after 21 years’ service. He also served in Somalia, Haiti, and Egypt (Desert Shield/Desert Storm) and other military deployments, a member of the Quartermaster Corps. After the military Paul worked as a Federal Civil Service employee for the Army at Fort Lee, serving as a Training Developer for Soldiers for another 21 years, retiring again in 2019. After 35 years in Virginia, Paul and Myrna moved to New Market in 2020.
