Paul Eugene Russell, age 55, of Sevierville, TN, departed this life at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center.
He was employed at Dollywood where he had been for 32 years, and also at Heartland Services in Sevier/Jefferson Counties where he had been for over 35 years. He was a member of Martha Davis Baptist Church where he was chairman of the trustees and a member of the senior choir. Paul was always willing to help anyone, always going above and beyond, and was generous to all.
