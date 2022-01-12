Paul LeClercq, age 84, of Dandridge, passed away on January 10, 2022.
Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan, and his three children, Elisabeth (Pete) Schoenhoff, Ruth Pohlman and Matthew (Kim) LeClercq. He was the proud Papa to his four adored grandchildren, Connor Clarke, Shannon Clarke, Allison LeClercq and Cameron LeClercq.
