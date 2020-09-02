Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.