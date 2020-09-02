Paul “Sonny” Edward Maples, age 69, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on August 28, 2020.
Paul was a tremendous and faithful husband, loving and protective father, caring and guiding grandfather, and a very proud great-grandfather.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 2:19 am
