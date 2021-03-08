Paul William (Bill) Roden passed away February 25, 2021, of natural causes in Oviedo, FL. He was born June 16, 1925, in Florence, AL, the son of Emmett Roden and Mattie Lou Majors Roden. He was a graduate of Coffee High School, Carson-Newman College, and East Carolina University. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lila Fite Roden; four children, Paul W. Roden, Jr. (Jenny), Charlotte Blackburn (Philip), Stanley Roden (Karen), Nancy Bland; grandchildren survivors are David Roden, Emily Roden (Mic Pringle), Blake Roden (Nicole), Grant Roden (Jennifer), Elizabeth Bland, Mackenzie Bland, Daniel Watson, Carrie Aron, Brandon Blackburn; surviving great-grandchildren are Weston, Bennett, Kayla, Aubrey, Harry, Katie, Colin, Madi, and Harrison. Also surviving are sisters, Ruth Nell Boyer (Calvin) and Mary Elizabeth Autry, plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill’s career included employment as a chemical engineering aide at the Tennessee Valley Authority, a social welfare representative with the American Red Cross, and as Director of Development for Chowan College in North Carolina. He served many years as Admissions Officer and Registrar at Carson-Newman College. After retiring, Bill and Lila taught in Zhengzhou, China for one year. Bill will be remembered for being a Christian and good father, a treasured friend, for his WWII military service, his generosity to others, and his love of the outdoors, which included gardening, hiking, camping, biking, and tennis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Services will be held at a later date in Florence, Alabama at the family plot. Arrangements under the direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL. Visit www.degusipe.com to leave a message of condolence.
