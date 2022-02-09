Peggy Ann Black-Rogers entered the presence of Jesus on February 4, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital with loving husband, Maurice by her side.
Peggy’s unwavering faith in God and devotion to her family, church, friends and community were the most important things in her life. Peggy never met a stranger and was never ashamed to share her love for the Lord. She leaves behind so many who will feel her absence in the days to come but there is comfort knowing she is with her Lord and Savior and rejoined with her daughter, Stephanie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.