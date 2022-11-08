Penny Parker Houseright, age 60 of Dandridge, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2022 following a brief illness. She was a member of the Swann’s Chapel Baptist Church and worked many years at Pioneer Petroleum Co. Penny was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Viva Parker and is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ricky Houseright; son, Andy (Cynthia) Houseright; grandchildren, Tristen Houseright and Walker Houseright; sisters, Jane (David) Harlow, Bobbie Parker, Tammy Parker, Becky Parker Dean, Vickie (Breau) Barile, Toni (Tony) Cate and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 7:00 pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Norris and Rev. Wayne McKinney officiating. Interment graveside service will be Thursday, 11:00am at Dandridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends, Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm prior to the service at Farrar Funeral Home.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, is in charge of arrangements.
